Portion of East Washington Ave. closed near East Towne Mall due to crash

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A portion of East Washington Avenue is closed at Zeier Road near East Towne Mall Friday night due to a crash, officials said.

The crash was reported around 8:50 p.m. Dane County dispatch said the crash involved a car and a semi and that injuries were reported.

Police remain at the scene as of 9 p.m., but paramedics have cleared the area.

A dispatcher said the crash was on the southbound lanes, while the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes are closed.

WisDOT expects the road to be closed for approximately two hours.

Further details were not immediately available.

