Portion of Blair Street to close starting next week for excavation

by Kyle Jones





MADISON, Wis. — Drivers who use Blair Street will need to find another route.

Beginning March 21, southbound lanes will be closed at the intersection will John Nolen Drive and East Wilson Street. The northbound road will be reduced to one lane.

On April 1, the road will be fully closed between East Washington Avenue and East Wilson Street as major excavation work begins. Westbound drivers on East Washington Avenue won’t be able to turn onto Blair Street, and eastbound drivers on John Nolen Drive will have to turn onto Williamson Street.

One southbound lane will be opened during rush hour on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Crews will be fully reconstructing South Blair Street. The project is scheduled to be completed by early November.

