Portillo’s to open west Madison location Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. – Portillo’s will open a new location in west Madison on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The popular Chicago-style restaurant will celebrate its opening day at 10 a.m., and open to the public at 10:30 a.m.

The 7,800-square-foot building can seat over 180 people and is located at 7230 West Towne Way. The restaurant also features an outdoor patio and a 50’s and 60’s-inspired diner theme.

Portillo’s Vice President of Restaurant Support, Michael Portillo, will be at the ribbon-cutting and guests who attend could receive a limited-edition t-shirt.

Brand representative will also present nearly $19,000 to its local charity partner, Society of St. Vincent de Paul–Madison.

