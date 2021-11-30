Portillo’s opens new location in west Madison

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Portillo’s opened a new location in west Madison on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The popular Chicago-style restaurant opened to the public a half hour later.

The 7,800-square-foot building is located in West Towne Mall and can seat over 180 people. The restaurant also features an outdoor patio and a ’50s and ’60s-inspired dining theme.

“We’re really proud that wherever we go, not only do we stay true to who Portillo’s is, but we actually try to involve the communities we’re in,” said Michael Portillo, Portillo’s VP of Restaurant Support and son of the founder.

Portillo’s also presented nearly $19,000 charity dollars to its local charity partner, Society of St. Vincent DePaul of Madison.

All attendees received a limited edition T-Shirt.

