Porter Coffee-Bandit Tacos

Site staff
Posted:
by Site staff

Porter Coffee-Bandit Tacos

$25 INDIVIDUAL
Available everyday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Fri & Sat 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

MAIN

Two Pork Tacos or Two Cauliflower Tacos (or one of each)
served with chips, guacamole and escabeche

DESSERT

Two Champurrados

$40 FAMILY
Available Fri & Sat 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

MAIN

Deluxe Taco Kit
Includes your choice of one pound of pork or roasted beets,
12 tortillas, roasted jalapeno, chips, guacamole, salsas, pickled onion

DESSERT

Four Champurrados

608-720-1110
porter-coffee.com

Click here to see more menus.

Beef Council Logo

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.