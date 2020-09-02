Porter Coffee-Bandit Tacos

$25 INDIVIDUAL

Available everyday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Fri & Sat 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

MAIN

Two Pork Tacos or Two Cauliflower Tacos (or one of each)

served with chips, guacamole and escabeche

DESSERT

Two Champurrados

$40 FAMILY

Available Fri & Sat 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

MAIN



Deluxe Taco Kit

Includes your choice of one pound of pork or roasted beets,

12 tortillas, roasted jalapeno, chips, guacamole, salsas, pickled onion

DESSERT

Four Champurrados

608-720-1110

porter-coffee.com

