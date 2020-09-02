Porter Coffee-Bandit Tacos
Porter Coffee-Bandit Tacos
$25 INDIVIDUAL
Available everyday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Fri & Sat 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
MAIN
Two Pork Tacos or Two Cauliflower Tacos (or one of each)
served with chips, guacamole and escabeche
DESSERT
Two Champurrados
$40 FAMILY
Available Fri & Sat 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
MAIN
Deluxe Taco Kit
Includes your choice of one pound of pork or roasted beets,
12 tortillas, roasted jalapeno, chips, guacamole, salsas, pickled onion
DESSERT
Four Champurrados
608-720-1110
porter-coffee.com
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.