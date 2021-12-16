Portage Walmart evacuated due to gas leak

by Logan Reigstad

Sue Ogrocki A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Walmart Inc.on Tuesday, Nov. 16, reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.11 billion. On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.11.

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Portage Walmart is being evacuated due to a reported gas leak Thursday afternoon, Columbia County dispatch confirmed.

Fire crews were called to the store on New Pinery Road just after 12:45 p.m.

A dispatcher said the area is being blocked off as a precaution and that no injuries have been reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.