Portage police rescue 2 who fell through ice on Wisconsin River

PORTAGE, Wis. — Two juveniles were saved after Portage police performed an ice rescue Thursday evening.

A news release said officials responded to the 700 block of West Edgewater Street for a report of a 12-year-old who fell through the ice on the Wisconsin River just before 5:30 p.m.

Authorities found the 12-year-old about 20 to 30 yards out on the ice, along with another child who fell in close to shore. The second juvenile was quickly pulled to safety, while the first was able to pull themselves onto a portion of ice.

Police used a throwable water rescue device, which the 12-year-old used to wrap around their body.

The child was safely pulled back to shore. First responders treated the juveniles, who were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Portage police have reminded the public to stay away from ice as the weather becomes warmer.

The police department received help from Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, the Portage Fire Department and Columbia County dispatch.

