Portage police officers and K9 participate in drive-by birthday party for 7-year-old girl

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

PORTAGE, Wis. — When Portage police officers heard about 7-year-old Lucy’s birthday party being cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, they wanted to make sure she still had a special day.

Instead of throwing a birthday party, Lucy’s mom asked friends to do a drive by and give Lucy a birthday honk in an effort to practice social distancing.

The Portage Police Department wrote on Facebook that they decided to crash the unconventional birthday celebration.

About 8 or 9 officers, who were both on and off duty, drove to Lucy’s house to sing her Happy Birthday. K9 Area even gave Lucy a plush stuffed animal of himself.

Watch the adorable moment below.

Comments

comments