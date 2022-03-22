Portage Police Department mourns loss of K-9 ‘Ares’

by Kyle Jones

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Portage Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its staff members.

Ares, an active-duty K-9, died Tuesday morning after a sudden medical illness, officials announced. He served with the department for 7 years.

“Ares was a loyal servant, focused, and determined to please,” Chief Keith Klafke said in a statement. “With enthusiasm, Ares truly enjoyed patrolling the streets of Portage and assisting other agencies to fulfill our agency’s mission statement.”

Ares is credited with “countless” drug arrests, interdictions, and apprehensions, and was the star of the show at the department’s community events.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.