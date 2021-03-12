Portage police arrest man suspected of reckless homicide

PORTAGE. Wis. — Three people were arrested Friday after a man was found unresponsive inside a Portage hotel.

Police received a call at around noon regarding a man who was found unresponsive in a stairwell of a hotel on the 2900 block of New Pinery Road.

According to a news release, officers and emergency medical services arrived to provide life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim’s name is not being released at this time.

The following three were arrested following an investigation:

Gabriel Munoz, 33, of Portage, has been accused of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Shawn Ramirez, 27, of Oxford, for a Department of Corrections warrant and violation of probation.

Melissa Anderson, 26, of Oxford, was accused of obstructing an officer, possession drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Anderson’s booking photo was unavailable as of Friday evening.

Portage police received help from the Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, Portage Fire Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

