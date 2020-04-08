Portage manufacturers making thousands of hospital beds to help with nationwide shortage

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

PORTAGE, Wis. — In anticipation of hospital bed shortages due to COVID-19, Oklahoma-based parent company Kruger Family Industries has announced that its two Portage-based manufacturers are teaming up to make thousands of emergency and disaster relief beds.

Vice President of Human Resources Todd Spencer said Penda is known for making truck bed liners and Trienda is known for making plastic palettes to serve the food and postal service industry.

“We were deemed non-essential. We wanted to find something to get our employees back to work as soon as possible,” Spencer said.

The collaboration efforts between all departments sped up the process to make this possible. Spencer said this process that would normally take anywhere from eight to 12 weeks, came together in three weeks.

The features of the emergency and disaster relief bed include durability, east to clean and disinfect, low cost, quick on-site assembly with no tools required, and easy to store and quickly redeploy. Spencer said the Portage facilities are being re-purposed for the time being in order to produce thousands of beds per week to help alleviate bed shortages.

“We are the largest heavy gauge thermal former in North America,” Spencer said. “That’s what the shell of the bed is made with. High density polyethylene, vacuum formed, thermal formed. We know that was in our wheelhouse and something that we could manufacture.”

By making the beds, Spencer said the hundreds of employees that are currently on furlough between the two facilities will slowly be able to come back to work. Spencer added that the manufacturers may continue making the beds even after the pandemic is over.

“We don’t plan on stopping,” he said. “We feel our bed is designed in such a way that it will fill many markets even after this is over. I don’t think anybody wants to be in the situation we are in right now ever again.”

Spencer said the beds will ship out next week. The company is currently in discussions with hundreds of buyers across the country.

If you’re interested in placing an order for the beds, contact COVID-19@trienda.com or call 608-742-8982.

