Portage man facing homicide count for delivering drugs to man who overdosed, deputies say

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

PORTAGE, Wis. — A Portage man is facing a homicide count after allegedly delivering drugs to a man who overdosed earlier this year, officials said.

According to the news release, an investigation began Feb. 7 when the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looked into the death of a 45-year-old man in the township of Fort Winnebago.

Officials later discovered the man died due to an opiate overdose.

A suspect was later identified, and the Columbia County Drug Task Force underwent a drug investigation.

Samuel Osornio, 28, was arrested March 12 on suspicion of possessing heroin with the intent to deliver and violation of probation.

Detectives arrested Osornio once again on May 18 for alleged first-degree reckless homicide while delivering drugs, delivery of heroin and violation of probation.

Osornio had been on probation at the time the narcotics were delivered.

Those with information on other drug activity in Columbia County are encouraged to call Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-8477 and submit a tip.

