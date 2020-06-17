Portage man charged with 6 counts of distributing child pornography

MADISON, Wis. — A Portage man has been charged with six counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Thomas E. Kerl Jr., 38, is accused of using Twitter on six separate occasions to send messages containing videos or images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit activities.

An indictment alleges that Kerl used the social media platform four times in November 2019 and two times in January of this year.

The indictment also alleges that on June 3, Kerl had a phone with depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit actions. At least one of the depictions included a minor who was younger than 12.

If he’s convicted, Kerl faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each distribution count and a maximum of 20 years for the possession charge, according to Wisconsin Department of Justice officials.

The charges came as the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

