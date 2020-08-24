Portage man arrested on suspicion of multiple drug charges

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

PORTAGE, Wis. — A Portage man was arrested Friday night on drug-related charges.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Amos L. Hopkins, 52, was taken into custody on charges of manufacture/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintain a drug trafficking place.

The release said Portage police and deputies from the Columbia County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a Portage home as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police were assisted by the Portage K9 unit and Divine Savior EMS.

Anyone with information on illegal drug activity in and around Portage is asked to contact Portage police.

