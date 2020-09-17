Portage man arrested on suspicion of fourth offense OWI

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

PORTAGE, Wis. — Zachary Mitchell, 40, from Portage, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense, at 12:56 a.m. Thursday.

A release said Michell was stopped at I-90/94 EB Mile Marker 103 in Columbia County.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a car for speeding above 80 mph. After making contact with the drive, the release said the trooper noticed signs of impairment. After conducting standardized field sobriety tests, Mitchell was arrested.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.