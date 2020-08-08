Portage man arrested after domestic incident, officials say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — A Portage man was arrested Friday night after dispatch received several calls about a domestic incident involving firearms.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Lucas, 60, was taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident after 9 p.m.

The release said while on the phone with the caller, dispatch was able to hear several shots being fired. Officials said they later determined the shots were fired inside the home.

Officials said the victim was able to safely leave the home before law enforcement arrived.

Lucas was near the home with a gun when authorities arrived, the release said. He fired a single shot into the woods behind the home before putting the firearm down and surrendering.

Lucas was booked into the Columbia County Jail on suspicion of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a domestic modifier; possession of a firearm while intoxicated; disorderly conduct with a domestic modifier; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said its as assisted by the Portage Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.