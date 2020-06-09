Portage fireworks still on, location changed due to COVID-19 concerns

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Portage fireworks set for later this month are still on, according to the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce.

Officials said Pauquette Park is where the fireworks usually take place, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce worked with the city to find a new location.

President and CEO of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Marianne Hanson said in a news release Tuesday that event organizers wanted to hold the fireworks for everyone to enjoy, since so many other events were canceled because of the coronavirus.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. on June 27. The event will be at a site located off Gunderson Drive to launch the display, according to a release.

Officials are asking viewers to watch the fireworks from their vehicles and reminded fireworks-goers to maintain social distancing and be respectful of their neighbors as they enjoy a night of fireworks.

The fireworks company will launch one firework every 15 minutes starting at 8:45 p.m. to help residents find an optimal fireworks-viewing area.

