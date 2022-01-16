Portage fire damages multiple apartments, displaces four tenants

by Kyle Jones

PORTAGE, Wis. – A fire at a Portage apartment Saturday displaced four people.

Crews were called to 404 East Cook Street just before midnight. Flames and smoke could be seen from outside the residence.

Portage Fire Department crews entered the building and extinguished the flames, which were coming from a second-story bedroom.

According to officials, a woman was smoking in bed and thought she had put out her cigarette, but it landed on a roll of yarn and started the fire. The woman tried to use a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

The room suffered heavy fire and smoke damage. Three other apartments were damaged. The tenants of those apartments will be displaced until their units can be cleaned and remodeled.

Crews from Pardeeville and Poynette assisted at the scene along with the Portage Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

