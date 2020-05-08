Porta Bella

Mon-Sun 4pm-8pm

608-256-3186

www.portabellarest.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Toasted Ravioli

Ravioli stuffed with five Italian cheeses, rolled in Italian seasoned bread crumbs and parmesan cheese, served with a side of tomato sauce.

Porta Salad

Our trademark salad. Romaine and iceburg lettuce topped with a special blend of ham, salami, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, green peppers and garbanzo beans.

Caesar Salad

Romaine lettuce topped with hard boiled egg, black olives, shaved parmesan and croutons.

MAIN

Chicken or Portobello Mushroom Alfredo

Fettuccine topped with your choice of chicken or portobello mushrooms, Alfredo sauce, four Italian cheeses and almonds.

Mantova’s Bolognese

Rainbow rotini topped with a marinara sauce of Italian sausage, beef, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and onions.

Tre Plattis

Chicken Alfredo, cannelloni and manicotti topped with Alfredo sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, oven baked.

Steak Marsala

Fettuccine topped with slices of top sirloin and a creamy sauce of mushrooms, garlic, onions, Marsala wine and four Italian cheeses.

Lobster Ravioli

Noodle puffs stuffed with lobster, ricotta and parmesan cheeses, topped with your choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.

Five Cheese Ravioli (GF)

Noodle puffs stuffed with five Italian cheeses, topped with tomato sauce.

DESSERT

Tiramisu

Layers of sponge cake soaked with espresso liqueur. Richly layered with cream and real mascarpone cheese.

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

A smooth white chocolate cheesecake swirled with red raspberries.

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

A chocolate dipped cannoli shell stuffed with chocolate chips and sweetened ricotta cheese.