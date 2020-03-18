Porchlight in need of respirator masks for symptomatic men staying at homeless shelter

MADISON, Wis. — An organization that looks to reduce homelessness in Dane County is in need of face masks for its symptomatic residents.

Porchlight light posted about the need for N95 respirator masks on Facebook. Staff said they are down to their final ten masks.

The masks are given to those at the homeless shelter for men who are symtomatic.

People able to donate masks can do so at the administration office at 306 N. Brooks Street in Madison. The office is open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at this time.

Masks can also be mailed to the same location. Again, the shelter specifically needs the N95 respirator masks.

