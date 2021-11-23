Pope offers prayers for victims and families of Waukesha parade tragedy

by Jaymes Langrehr

Gregorio Borgia Pope Francis poses for a selfie photo with faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is offering prayers for the victims and families affected by Waukesha’s Christmas parade tragedy.

The Vatican says the pope issued a telegram Tuesday assuring his “spiritual closeness and prayers” to the Waukesha community.

Pope Francis also wrote he “implores the divine gifts of healing and consolation upon the injured and bereaved,” and he is praying for God “to bestow upon everyone the spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good.”

Archbishop Jerome Listecki of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee also issued a statement after the tragedy, asking for prayers for the victims and the families affected.

A Catholic priest and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among the people who were injured when Darrell Brooks, Jr. allegedly drove an SUV into the parade on Sunday night, killing at least 5 people and injuring more than 40 others.

“I know that people of every faith and tradition will call their communities together and offer to God, their sense of confidence in his ability to guide us through this difficult period and offer hope and healing,” Listecki said.

