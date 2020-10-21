Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

Associated Press by Associated Press

Pope Francis delivers his traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' Blessing from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square on April 1, 2018 in Vatican City.

ROME — Pope Francis endorsed gay civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for a feature-length documentary that made its premiere at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday.

The papal thumbs up came mid-way through “Francesco,” which delves into the environment, poverty, migration, racial and income inequality and other issues Francis cares about most.

In the documentary, the pope says: “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.” He then adds, “What we have to have is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered.”

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages.

