Pop-up Christmas-themed bar is returning to Madison

As part of Miracle on King Street, Lucille will be offering specialty cocktails, including the Christmapolitan with vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, rosemary, lime and absinthe mist. Photo by Melissa Hom/Courtesy of Miracle

The Snowball Old-Fashioned with rye, gingerbread, Angostura Bitters, Wormwood Bitters and orange essence will be available in a cocktail kit at Lucille. Photo by Melissa Hom/Courtesy of Miracle

The Christmas Carol Barrel will also be available in cocktail kit format. The drink contains Reposado Tequila, coffee liqueur, dry curaçao and spiced chocolate. Photo by Melissa Hom/Courtesy of Miracle

Jingle Balls Nog contains cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla and nutmeg. Photo by Melissa Hom/Courtesy of Miracle

The On Dasher cocktail is bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, Burlesque Bitters and lemon. Photo by Melissa Hom/Courtesy of Miracle



The Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r! has a blend of four rums, pumpkin-almond orgeat, lime and Angostura Bitters. Photo by Melissa Hom/Courtesy of Miracle











For the fourth year in a row, Lucille will be transforming into Miracle on King Street starting Nov. 23.

Miracle, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar, partners with bars and restaurants across the country to create holiday-themed places, a release says. Lucille is one of 95 locations transforming into Miracle this season.

Due to COVID-19, Miracle on King Street will operate slightly differently to keep health and safety guidelines in mind. Lucille is part of the Streatery program, so cocktails will be offered weather permitting on the outdoor patio with heaters.

Similar to previous years, Lucille will “deck the halls” inside the restaurant with festive decorations.

Lucille created to-go cocktail kits for its normal drinks and will also be offering two of the Miracle cocktails in kit format, so those wishing to stay home can still experience the pop-up. The two to-go kits are Snowball Old-Fashioned (rye, gingerbread, Angostura Bitters, Wormwood Bitters and orange essence) and Christmas Carol Barrel (Reposado Tequila, coffee liqueur, dry curaçao and spiced chocolate).

Glassware will also be available for purchase with a portion of proceeds going to the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good campaign, which helps restaurants and bars impacted by COVID-19.