Pop-up Christmas-themed bar is returning to Madison
Miracle on King Street offers seasonal drinks and holiday nostalgia.
For the fourth year in a row, Lucille will be transforming into Miracle on King Street starting Nov. 23.
Miracle, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar, partners with bars and restaurants across the country to create holiday-themed places, a release says. Lucille is one of 95 locations transforming into Miracle this season.
Due to COVID-19, Miracle on King Street will operate slightly differently to keep health and safety guidelines in mind. Lucille is part of the Streatery program, so cocktails will be offered weather permitting on the outdoor patio with heaters.
Similar to previous years, Lucille will “deck the halls” inside the restaurant with festive decorations.
Lucille created to-go cocktail kits for its normal drinks and will also be offering two of the Miracle cocktails in kit format, so those wishing to stay home can still experience the pop-up. The two to-go kits are Snowball Old-Fashioned (rye, gingerbread, Angostura Bitters, Wormwood Bitters and orange essence) and Christmas Carol Barrel (Reposado Tequila, coffee liqueur, dry curaçao and spiced chocolate).
Glassware will also be available for purchase with a portion of proceeds going to the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good campaign, which helps restaurants and bars impacted by COVID-19.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.