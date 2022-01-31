Poor snow, warmer weather closes Dane County snowmobile trails

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Snowmobile trails in Dane County are temporarily closed, officials announced Monday.

The closure is due to poor snow conditions, and expected warm temperatures later in the week.

The county’s cross-country ski trails at CamRock County Park, Indian Lake County Park, McCarthy Youth & Conservation County Park, Token Creek County Park, and William G. Lunney Lake Farm/E-Way remain open.

