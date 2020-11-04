Polls close in Wisconsin, voters already in line can still vote
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin polls are now closed, but any voters who were in line before 8 p.m. can still vote if they wait in line.
Polls are closed, @CItyofMadison!
Check the Dane Co Clerk’s website for unofficial results as they come in: https://t.co/wKc3QgwgIA.#MadisonVotes2020 #vote #elections2020
— Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) November 4, 2020
With less than an hour until polls were scheduled to close, the clerk’s office reported that 90 of 92 polling locations in Madison had already finished processing their absentee ballots. As of 7:45 p.m., 157,536 absentee ballots had been processed.
