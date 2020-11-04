Polls close in Wisconsin, voters already in line can still vote

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin polls are now closed, but any voters who were in line before 8 p.m. can still vote if they wait in line.



With less than an hour until polls were scheduled to close, the clerk’s office reported that 90 of 92 polling locations in Madison had already finished processing their absentee ballots. As of 7:45 p.m., 157,536 absentee ballots had been processed.

