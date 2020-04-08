Polls are closed in Wisconsin, but we won’t get results for nearly a week. Here’s why.

Polls are closed as of 8 p.m. in Wisconsin, but results won’t be posted for almost a week.

The delay in reporting was mandated by a federal judge last week as part of a ruling that extended absentee voting to April 13. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling on Monday, ordering that absentee ballots must be postmarked by April 7 or given to clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted, but did not overturn the part of lower court ruling that said results cannot be posted until April 13.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reiterated that in a blog post Tuesday.

“The U.S. Supreme Court decision also did not alter the provision in Judge Conley’s amended order which prohibits the reporting of results until April 13,” the post read. “In order to ensure consistent compliance with that order, the number of ballots will be counted on Election Night but votes will not be counted until April 13.”