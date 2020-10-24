Poll workers collecting ballots for City of Middleton Absentee Ballot Collection Day

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Poll workers will be accepting the delivery of absentee ballots and available to serve as a voting witness at City Hall Commons Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a part of the City of Middleton Absentee Ballot Collection Day.

Poll workers will be in bright yellow vests under the tent at one of the picnic tables in the park. They will be wearing masks and disinfecting supplies after each use.

Ballots will be immediately taken to the City Clerk’s Office after the event to be verified.

Voters can check https://MyVote.wi.gov to verify that their ballot is ready to be counted at the polls.

