Poll workers busy processing absentee ballots

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Photo provided by CNN.

MADISON, Wis. — Poll workers across Wisconsin are busy processing absentee ballots.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, around 47% of absentee ballots have been processed in Madison, according to a tweet by the clerk’s office.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to get in line to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election.