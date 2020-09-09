Poll: Support for Biden, Trump among likely Wisconsin voters within margin of error

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette University Law School Poll shows that likely voters’ opinions have only slightly changed since the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The poll, which was conducted among a pool of 802 registered voters from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points among the 688 people who said they are likely voters.

According to the poll, 47% of likely voters said they’ll vote for Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election, and 43% said they’ll vote for Donald Trump. An additional 4% said they plan to vote for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.

Among WI likely voters, 47% say they will vote for Joe Biden, 43% say they will vote for Donald Trump in presidential election. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

The new polling numbers, which are within the margin of error, show that the presidential race in Wisconsin has tightened since the last poll was conducted.

The new poll also shows that 50% of voters still intend to vote in person on Election Day despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. About 32% of respondents said they plan to vote absentee by mail, and an additional 14% said they plan to vote early in person.

Of those voters who plan to vote in person on Election Day, 58% of them said they support Trump, and 33% said they support Biden.

In new results, 58% of those saying they will vote in person on election day support Trump, 33% support Biden. A month earlier, it was 67% and 26%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

Overall opinions of Tony Evers: 47% favorable, 41% unfavorable. It was 52% and 35% in early August, 54% and 28% in March. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020



On the statewide level, support for Gov. Tony Evers has dropped since early August. At a Milwaukee Press Club event, Evers said he has “no regrets” about how the state responded to civil unrest following the shooting of Blake.

According to the poll, Wisconsinite’s opinions on the Black Lives Matter movement did not change following the civil unrest that came in the wake of the Blake shooting.

As governments and companies continue their work on creating a coronavirus vaccine, many Wisconsinites have already decided whether or not they’ll take a vaccine once it’s available. Of all respondents, 35% said they will definitely get a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available, and 18% said they definitely will not.

Will you get a COVID vaccine when one becomes available? 35% say definitely yes, 29% say probably yes, 15% say probably no, 18% say definitely no. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) September 9, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.