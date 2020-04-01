Poll shows strong support for virus reaction in Wisconsin

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A new poll shows broad support for the actions taken by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to close schools and businesses and limit gatherings to slow the spread of the disease.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday comes as Evers works with the Republican-controlled Legislature on a state coronavirus relief package. Republicans say they have agreed to waive a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

The poll shows Evers has 76% support for his handling of the pandemic so far. But Republican leaders criticized Evers for not presenting more data, including how many people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments