Poll: Biden leads Trump among likely Wisconsin voters

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a slight lead over President Donald Trump among likely Wisconsin voters, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll.

The results show that 48% of likely Wisconsin voters favor Biden compared to 43% of likely voters supporting Trump.

In new Marquette Law School Poll, Joe Biden is the choice for president of 48% of likely WI voters, Donald Trump is the choice of 43%. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen supported by 2%, and 8% gave no choice. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 28, 2020

The margin of error among likely voters in the new poll is 4.4 percentage points, according to poll officials. It’s the last Marquette Law School Poll before Election Day.

A poll released earlier this month showed Biden led Trump by five percentage points among likely voters.

