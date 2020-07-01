Polk County officials issue alert for missing rural Wisconsin man

AMERY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a missing person alert Wednesday afternoon for a man from rural Wisconsin.

According to a news release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a missing motorcyclist Sunday night.

Officials said Andre David Lyons, 40, of rural Amery, had not been seen or heard from since about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it tried to get cell phone information to locate Lyons, but still has not found him.

During their investigation, officials said Lyons had left a home near the Polk and St. Croix County line and was last seen traveling north on Highway 35 in Polk County.

The release said Lyons seemed to be traveling home to the City of Amery.

Officials said Lyons is on his 2000 Honda CBR900 motorcycle, which is yellow. He was last seen wearing a white helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Polk County Dispatch at 715-485-8300.

