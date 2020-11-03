Political experts provide insight to presidential, congressional races

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — It’s Election Day and millions of Americans are casting their ballots for president.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden each need 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, this election is anything but normal.

In Wisconsin, voters shattered absentee and early voting records.

News 3 Now is turning to local political experts to break down the presidential election and congressional races in Wisconsin.

Matt Rothschild is the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. He’s also the former Editor and Publisher of “The Progressive” magazine.

On the Republican side is Brandon Scholz, the President and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He also had a 15-year career in local, state and national politics.