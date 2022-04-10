Polish Heritage Club holds Spring Festival in Monona

by Kyle Jones

MONONA, Wis. — Palm Sunday was Polish Sunday in Monona.

The Polish Heritage Club held its annual Spring Festival at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School, returning after a pandemic-caused hiatus.

Attendees got their hands on traditional Polish food such as kielbasa and pierogi, along with special items like Polish Easter eggs.

“A lot of the things that are here, I experienced in my childhood, especially the baking,” first-generation Polish-American Gloria Welniak said. “My mom used to decorate the eggs too and I still do that

There were also demonstrations showing how to decorate easter eggs in Polish styles, and how to make flower wreaths.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.