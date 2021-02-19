Police working to take suspect into custody near Beloit College; public asked to avoid area

BELOIT, Wis. — The public has been asked to avoid Park Avenue near Beloit College as officers work to take a person into custody Thursday night. Police said the incident began as a domestic disturbance in Janesville. The man escaped from police and was chased into Beloit, according to Beloit Police Department Spokesperson Sarah Millard Lock. Officials said the man later ran away after stop sticks were successfully deployed on his vehicle.

We are currently working to take an individual into custody in the 700 block of Park Avenue. Please avoid the area while… Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Police currently have a perimeter set up along the 700 block of Park Avenue. Officials do not know whether the suspect is armed, though Lock said “he has known to be armed in the past.”

No shots have been fired, and police said there is likely not a danger to the public.

Rock County dispatch said Beloit police will send out a news release to address “inaccuracies” regarding information that Beloit College sent out on the incident.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

