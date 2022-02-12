Police: Worker at East Towne Mall threatened multiple times with gun

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a worker at East Towne Mall was threatened with a gun in the parking lot early Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was salting the lot and sidewalks near JCPenney’s just after midnight when a Ford SUV drove toward her. The occupants of the car allegedly laughed at her and a person in the front passenger’s seat pointed a gun at her.

The vehicle drove away, but then returned soon after. This time, when the car drove towards her, a person in the back passenger’s seat allegedly pointed a gun at the worker.

The victim reportedly ran from the area to find her co-workers and call the police.

