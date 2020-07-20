Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in chest, faces attempted homicide charge in Madison attack

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Hand

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman who reportedly stabbed her boyfriend Saturday night is facing an attempted homicide charge, authorities said.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said a 39-year-old Madison man collapsed on a sidewalk after telling witnesses his girlfriend had “cut” him. Officers responded and assessed the injured man. He had a large stab wound to the chest, had lost consciousness, and he had short, labored, gasping breathing.

“The officers knew time was of an essence,” DeSpain said. “They were about to begin chest compressions, when the man’s breathing began to improve, thanks to the adhesive chest wound dressing the guardians had applied.”

Madison police established a perimeter around the suspect’s Ridgeway Avenue home, and officers were successful in convincing her to come outside and give herself up.

Tasha L. Hand, 31, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

At the hospital, doctors determined the stab wound had missed the victim’s heart. Police said Monday he was last listed in stable condition.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.