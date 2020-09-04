Police use taser on man suspected of domestic violence during chase on Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. — A woman called police Thursday night fearing that her former boyfriend was going to seriously harm her, according to an incident report.

Police responded to the 400 block of North Third Street at 11:48 p.m. Thursday.

After police arrived, they ended up chasing 24-year-old Beau E. Nelson. Officers chased Nelson over multiple fences and through several backyards before officers used a taser on Nelson.

Police arrested Nelson on multiple tentative charges, including battery, strangulation, false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim, theft, resisting arrest and bail jumping.

