Police urge public to lock doors, roll up windows while pumping gas following theft at local Kwik Trip

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are urging the public to lock their car doors and roll up windows while pumping gas following a theft at the Kwik Trip in the 7500 block of Mineral Point Road.

A 20-year-old DeForest woman told police she was pumping gas at the gas station the morning of Sept. 28 when someone snuck up to the vehicle and stole her wallet out of a wristlet that was left in a cup holder.

Surveillance footage from the gas station shows that a car filled with young men wearing masks pulled into through the pump area as the woman was pumping gas. One of the men got out of the vehicle, opened the unlocked passenger door and took the woman’s wallet.

The vehicle the men were in is listed as stolen out of Sun Prairie.

Officials said the theft is the fourth similar theft that’s happened at an area gas station.

