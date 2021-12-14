Police: Teens suspected in west side Target purse-snatching fled in stolen SUV

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for three teenage boys who they say stole a woman’s purse at a west side Target store before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

In an incident report, police said the trio was inside the Target store on Junction Road around 10 a.m. Monday when one of them took the woman’s purse off her shoulder. The teens then fled the store in a stolen SUV.

Police said one of the woman’s credit cards was used at a nearby gas station minutes later.

Police believe the stolen SUV was involved with other thefts on the city’s east side earlier Monday, though they did not specify whether all three teens are suspects in those incidents.

