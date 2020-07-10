Police: Teens found body of 27-year-old homicide victim in their neighborhood

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. — Police with the Town of Madison Police Department said Friday that two teens discovered a recent homicide victim’s body.

The two teens, who are residents of the area the body was found in, reportedly found the victim’s body early Wednesday morning. They went home after finding the body and told their father who then called 911, according to police.

The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Kiara M. Lopez. Police said Lopez was also known as “Gucci.” She reportedly had no permanent address and spent a lot of time in the State Street area.

According to a news release, police believe Lopez died at a different location. Officials believe her body was brought to the 200 block of Nygard Street in an attempt to dispose of it.

Police believe the circumstances that led Lopez’s death were drug related.

Officers are working to gather surveillance footage from businesses and residents in the area. Anyone with potentially helpful footage is asked to contact the Town of Madison Police Department at 608-210-7262.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.