Police: Teens attempt to break into West Towne Mall hours after it closed for coronavirus pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were called to West Towne Mall early Wednesday morning for reports of a burglary.

An audible alarm was sounded in the area of JC Penney, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. Police said someone tried to enter the mall through a roof hatch.

Several teens were spotted running from the area as the first officer arrived on scene, the release said.

A 17-year-old was arrested and tentatively charged with attempted burglary.

During the investigation, the department deployed one of its drones to make sure there were no other people on the mall’s roof.

This incident comes nearly three weeks after two teenagers tried to steal a safe from a West Towne Mall kiosk.

It also happened hours after both East and West Towne Malls were temporarily shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

