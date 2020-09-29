Police take grocery store robbery suspect into custody

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MARKESAN, Wis. — Law enforcement officials have taken a man into custody who they believe robbed a grocery store Sunday night while armed with a handgun.

According to a news release from Markesan Chief of Police Will Pflum, the suspect was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant.

The man has not yet been charged in the robbery. His name will not be released until charges are filed, according to a news release.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.