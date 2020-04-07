Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk, bit responding officer’s armpit

Clark

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a suspect bit an officer in the armpit Tuesday morning after allegedly attacking a downtown store clerk.

According to an MPD incident report, the suspect, 30-year-old Kevin E. Clark of Madison, attacked a female worker at the 7-Eleven on State Street just before 8 a.m.

From there, police said he ran from the store and hid in an alleyway where he fought with police. Officers had to use an electronic control device to get the situation under control after Clark bit one of the officers in the armpit.

Police say Clark was arrested on charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting, disorderly conduct and battery to the store clerk.

