Police stop vehicle thief using tire deflation devices following vehicle chase

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

VERONA, Wis. — Police stopped a car thief using a tire deflation device early Thursday morning following a brief vehicle chase that started in the 100 block of Llanos Street.

Around 1:30 a.m. an officer with the Verona Police Department reportedly saw three individuals get into two running vehicles before speeding away from the officer at high speeds. The officer thought the activity was “suspicious” and subsequently tried stopping one of the vehicles.

The driver did not stop and instead sped up.

The officer pursued the driver before stopping a short time later due to high speeds in residential and commercial areas of the city.

Another officer spotted one of the vehicles, a GMC Acadia, traveling eastbound on Highway 18. The officer tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

Verona police officers then asked the Fitchburg Police Department to deploy tire deflation devices to stop the vehicle. The vehicle’s tires were deflated and the driver crashed a short time later.

Police said the driver ran from the vehicle, but was quickly taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed the Acadia was stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Llanos Street where the first officer saw people getting into the running vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was subsequently booked into the Dane County Jail for intentinoally taking and driving without owner’s consent and fleeing and eluding an officer.

