Police still searching for information 1 year after McKenna Boulevard homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

A photo of 20-year-old homicide victim Antonio R. Stidhum Photo courtesy of Antonio Stidhum's family.

MADISON, Wis. — One year has passed since a 20-year-old was shot and killed in a McKenna Boulevard apartment, and police are still looking for answers.

On Jan. 18, 2020, 20-year-old Antonio Stidhum was visiting an apartment at 1905 McKenna Boulevard when he was shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. Police said Stidhum was “specifically targeted.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found signs people in the apartment had recently left, according to an initial incident report. During a subsequent investigation, police said there were no signs of forced entry to the apartment.

Officers with the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

