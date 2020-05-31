Police squad car set on fire during violent downtown Madison protests

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police squad car was set on fire Saturday night as protests turned violent downtown.

The vehicle was driven from State Street around 9:45 p.m., while on fire, and left in the intersection of Gorham and Broom Streets.

Our reporter on scene said the squad car was vandalized before it was lit on fire. Several bangs could be heard come from the squad car.

The fire is causing a huge billow of black smoke to fill the air in downtown.

This is the second police car in Madison lit on fire Saturday night.