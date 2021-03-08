Police spot stolen vehicle outside Madison hotel, arrest man

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man after officers noticed a previously stolen vehicle outside of a hotel on the city’s west side.

Members of the Central District Policing Team spotted the vehicle around 1 a.m. Sunday outside a hotel on Grand Canyon Drive, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Alwayne S. Jones, 24, was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, possession with intent to deliver THC and felony bail jumping, the release said.

