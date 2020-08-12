Police: Shots fired on eastbound Beltline early Wednesday morning

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to a string of shots fired on the eastbound Beltline shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, a Madison Police Department officer was parked near the Beltline in a parking lot on Seminole Highway when shots rang out.

A Madison Fire Department paramedic who was traveling on the westbound Beltline also reportedly heard the shots. The paramedic reported seeing two cars traveling eastbound on the Beltline as the shots were fired.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments