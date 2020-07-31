Police shot man with less-lethal sponge round, tasers while suspect held knife to woman’s throat

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police shot a man with a less-lethal sponge round and used several tasers on him Thursday night while trying to get the man to let go of a woman he was threatening with a knife.

Police responded to the 700 block of Braxton place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Cole Patzke holding the 22-year-old victim in a bear hug with a knife to her throat. Officers told Patzke to drop the knife, but he refused. Police then shot Patzke with the less-lethal sponge round.

According to an incident report, Patzke fell to the ground, bringing the victim with him. Patzke reportedly still had the knife to the victim’s throat, so several police officers discharged their tasers at him.

Police said the victim had a prior relationship with Patzke. She told officers she thought Patzke was going to kill her during the incident.

Prior to the police officers’ arrival, Patzke reportedly pulled the victim into an elevator inside of an apartment building in the area. Patzke strangled the victim to the point of blacking out, according to an incident report. At some point, police said, the victim regained conciousness and noticed Patzke was now pointing a knife at her.

Police said the victim was able to escape the elevator when it opened on an upper floor. She escaped down a staircase, and Patzke chased after her. Officials said the victim and Patzke ended up outside as officers arrived at the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, including cuts and neck bruises.

Patzke was arrested on tentative charges of strangulation, first-degree reckless endangering safety, false imprisonment, kidnapping, armed robbery, battery, disorderly conduct while armed and bail jumping.

The incident is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department.

